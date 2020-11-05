Square Mile downgrades trio of funds amid manager departures

The rating of the Artemis European Opportunities fund has been lowered from AA to A

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has lowered the ratings of three funds in its Academy of Funds during October on the news that the managers plan to retire or leave the team.

The rating of the Artemis European Opportunities fund has been lowered from AA to A after an announcement that co-manager Mark Page will retire with immediate effect, handing sole management to Laurent Millet, who has worked alongside Page since the strategy was launched.

However, despite the downgrade, Square Mile said it believes "Mr Millet is a very capable investor and will continue to uphold the fund's investment philosophy and process".

The second fund to see its rating cut from AAA to AA is the Man Man GLG Japan Core Alpha fund on the recent news that Steve Harker and Neil Edwards will retire at the end of March 2021.

Jeff Atherton, a senior team member who has been with the firm since 2011, is set to take sole charge of the strategy, supported by Adrian Edwards and assistant portfolio managers, Emily Badger and Stephen Harget.

Square Mile said: "All four are value investors and are strongly committed to maintaining the integrity of the philosophy and the process.

"The change of rating reflects the loss of two very seasoned investors, but also recognises Square Mile's ongoing conviction in and high regard for Mr Atherton and his team."

The biggest downgrade in October comes for the BlackRock European Dynamic fund, which has gone down from AAA to an A rating on the news that the fund's long standing lead manager, Alister Hibbert, will step down from the management of this fund to concentrate on other responsibilities at the firm.

From January 2021, the fund will be solely managed by Giles Rothbarth, who has worked closely with Hibbert for several years and has been co-manager since 2019.

"Square Mile's analysts consider Mr Rothbarth to be a skilled investor who has been well primed for the fund's succession," the ratings provider said.

"His temperament is suited to the demands of the mandate and he makes good use of the resources available to him, namely, BlackRock's highly regarded European Equity team.

"However, the rating has been lowered to reflect the forthcoming change of management, as being solely responsible for such a large body of assets can be challenging for any fund manager and Mr Rothbarth is untested as a sole manager."

Meanwhile, the Academy of Funds has also seen the addition of four new funds: Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity portfolio, awarded an A rating; Veritas Asian fund with an AA rating; Baillie Gifford Positive Change fund with a Responsible A rating; and the Embark Horizon Multi-Asset fund range: awarded a Recommended rating.

Analysts at Square Mile conducted 63 interviews with investment professionals from 27 asset management groups over the course of October 2020.