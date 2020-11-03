Odey AM launches new fund for Crispin as founder steps back from company's helm

Crispin Odey, founding partner of hedge fund firm Odey Asset Management, will take the helm of a newly-launched fund aiming to protect against inflation as he steps down from running the business after three decades.

The manager, who heads up a further six funds including LF Odey Opus, Odey European Inc and Odey Swan, said he wants to "focus entirely on running his funds" rather than managing the wider business. His new vehicle will be entitled the Odey Inflation fund, and will aim to protect capital against prospects of "much higher inflation".

Amid the changes, Odey AM has created a new range of funds entitled ‘Brook', which will initially comprise of a number of renamed existing funds over the coming weeks. Subject to regulatory approval, the new entity will be called Brook Asset Management and will be part of the Odey Group.

On managing his new inflation-focused fund, Odey said he is "very excited" at the prospect as "so few people in the market are thinking this way".

Odey's Tim Bond: Coronavirus optimism is reminiscent of the Global Financial Crisis

"This provides great opportunity for investment, which now more than ever demands one's full attention," he said. The markets will continue to be very testing over the next few months as inflationary factors start to make themselves known."

Odey stepping down from the firm's helm comes less than a year after Tim Pearey, who previously held a director role at West LB Panmure, became CEO and managing partner of the firm. Jos Trusted was also made head of institutional business at Odey AM in July this year.

Odey said now "feels the appropriate time to relinquish sharing the responsibility" of managing the business to his "dedicated, professional team" in favour of "focusing on investment and nurturing investment talent".

"I have always believed that investment talent should be organised like barristers' chambers, where different principals can work together fruitfully, sharing ideas and resources, whilst operating independently," Odey added.

CEO Pearey said the firm has been planning the next stage of the company's development "for some time", while remaining "mindful of fostering and maintaining the investment led and performance driven culture that has driven its success these past three decades".