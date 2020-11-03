Gemma Cowie named RLAM head of strategy

Head of product for EMEA and LatAm at Neuberger Berman Gemma Cowie has joined Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) as head of strategy.

In the newly created role Cowie will report to chief distribution officer Rob Williams, with responsibility for product and business strategy, and "expand RLAM's product strategy and insight capability", the firm said.

RLAM strengthens global credit team

Cowie has also previously worked for Aviva Investors as global head of product, and Henderson Global Investor in a range of product and investment related positions.

RLAM has seen its AUM grow from £84.5bn to £140bn in the past years, having expanded its distribution efforts with the hire of John Burke as head of institutional in 2015 and Phil Reid as head of wholesale in 2016.

RLAM launches global sustainable equity fund

Williams said Cowie has the "experience, drive and passion that RLAM needs at this point in our growth trajectory".