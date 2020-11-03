Edinburgh IT flags 'unsustainable' dividend as it resets 2022 payout

Edinburgh Investment Trust will "reset" its 2022 full-year dividend to 24p, after concluding its current level of dividends "is unlikely to be sustainable" amid an uncertain recovery for UK payouts.

The £754m Edinburgh IT said it would dip into its "significant revenue reserves" to supplement its ordinary dividends for the 12 months ending 31 March 2021, paying out 28.65p for the current financial year, equal to the previous year's payment.

That was the "appropriate approach", the board said, adding it "recognise[d] the importance of dividends to shareholders, especially in an uncertain environment and at a time when other sources of income are under pressure". It will end 15 consecutive years of dividend increases for the trust.

However, the board also said it recognised the importance of sustainable dividends, and concluded after a review that "the previous level of Company dividends is unlikely to be sustainable".

It has, therefore, decided to "reset" its annual dividend to 24p, a reduction of 16.2% for the 2022 financial year, but "a level from which we believe they can grow progressively in future years".

The board told shareholders that the overall yield on the UK market had become increasingly dependent on a small number of companies and sectors even before Covid-19.

In addition, the pandemic combined with ongoing structural changes to the economy has further eroded the income available from the UK market, it reasoned.

Chair Glen Suarez noted investors placed high importance on a sustainable source of income, explaining the dividend reduction will leave the trust at "a level that is more sustainable and offers the potential for future dividend progression".

"Our investment strategy seeks both capital growth and income and our manager's total return approach is well placed to navigate the current market environment," Suarez said.

Edinburgh recently appointed Majedie Asset Management to replace Invesco as manager of the trust and follows UK equity income peers that have flagged likely or certain dividend rebasements.

Troy Income & Growth recently said its distribution was "almost certain" to be rebased, while Temple Bar slashed its payout by a quarter after the appointment of RWC Partners to replace Ninety One.

Analysts said Edinburgh's decision was "not a surprise", as the board had previously flagged uncertainty, meaning the dividend level was under review. Priyesh Parmar at Numis called the move "sensible".

Stifel's Iain Scouller said the reduction "is not too bad in the circumstances".

"Obviously at this stage it is unclear if it will be fully covered by revenue earnings, given the uncertainty surrounding future UK company dividends at present," he added.

"On a prospective basis taking into account the dividend cut, the shares are yielding 5.5%, which is relatively attractive."

Since Edinburgh IT announced its portfolio had been transitioned to reflect new manager James de Uphaugh's ideas in late March, the trust has gained 8.7%, ahead of its benchmark FTSE All-Share and its IT UK Equity Income sector peers' average returns of 6.9% and 8.4% respectively, according to FE fundinfo.