Fidelity warns of peak in business confidence prior to fresh lockdowns in Europe

Business sentiment continued to improve in October as economies recovered from the impact of Covid-19 earlier this year, according to a survey of Fidelity analysts.

The monthly poll found that 44% of analysts said management sentiment had improved, while 61% reported that leading indicators for the next six months were positive - the best figures since the pandemic took hold in April.

However, Fidelity highlighted that the trend of growing business confidence in Europe moderated in October as new cases of Covid-19 began to rise. Having been the most confident region in September's survey, European analysts reported the lowest level of positive responses for last month.

The survey of 137 Fidelity analysts was conducted between 8 and 14 October, before further lockdowns across the UK and France were announced.

Terry Raven, director of European equities at Fidelity International, said: "While it is pleasing to see a continuing uptick in business sentiment since the peak of the coronavirus, with such a high proportion of responses, it becomes harder each month to see how the picture can continue to strengthen substantially from here.

"It is possible that October marks a plateau for the rate of improvement in global business conditions."

More than half (56%) of analysts covering North America said sentiment had improved in the past month, while approximately 48% of Asian analysts said the same.

Meanwhile, Fidelity analysts also reported that investors were having a strong impact on carbon-intensive business sectors such as utilities, materials and energy, as the importance of ESG themes continued to rise.

Gita Bal, global head of research for fixed income at Fidelity, said: "Carbon emission is a key topic and companies are paying more attention to this. There is a very clear acceleration in the importance of engagement in the last six to nine months - management teams are waking up to the power of ESG very visibly."