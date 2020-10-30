ECB telegraphs December stimulus but interest rate cuts unlikely

The European Central Bank (ECB) is readying to provide further easing measures for the eurozone economy as it fights against the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB decided against cutting interest rates at Thursday's meeting, despite many of its largest constituents deciding to implement further restrictions and lockdowns to stave off a second wave of Covid casualties.

However, the bank's Governing Council suggested it would act to provide more stimulus by the time of its next meeting in December. "We agreed, all of us, that it was necessary to take action and therefore to recalibrate our instruments at our next Governing Council meeting," president Christine Lagarde said.

Lagarde added that the recalibration exercise would "touch on all our instruments" and cover the scope, duration and volume of all its appropriate measures.

Lombard Odier's chief economist Samy Chaar expects this stimulus to take the form of additional asset purchases, rather than coming via further interest rate cuts. Chaar suggested the ECB could increase its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme to €2trn, from €1.35trn, for instance.

In addition, the economist believes the central bank will look to extend its net purchases until at least 2022, recalibrate its Asset Purchase Programme and cut the interest rate applied to its targeted longer-term refinancing operations.

Fixed income investors must ask whether this forthcoming support will be a sufficient tailwind when compared to the headwinds in the interim, stemming from a flare-up in risk related to the pandemic, disappointing fiscal plans for next year, or other external (including political) factors, according to Andreas Billmeier, sovereign research analyst at Western Asset.

"We are cautiously optimistic, including because the ECB has shown in spring that it can act decisively if market conditions deteriorate rapidly," Billmeier said.