Investment sector not doing enough to improve ethnic diversity - CFA UK survey

38% of respondents said their firm is not doing enough to recruit from diverse ethnic backgrounds

Investment professionals are concerned that the sector is not doing enough to promote ethnic diversity, a new survey has revealed.

Just over a third (35%) of respondents believe their firm is doing enough to recruit from diverse ethnic backgrounds compared to 38% who said their firm is not doing enough, according to the CFA Society of the UK (CFA UK) which represents the interests of 12,000 British investment professionals.

When asked to identify the one area of inclusion and diversity where their firm needs to improve, more than a quarter of respondents (26%) again identified ethnicity.

This proportion was significantly higher than those who identified areas such as gender diversity (16%), socio-economic diversity (12%), and LGBTQ+ diversity (4%).

Overall, CFA UK's annual inclusion and diversity survey revealed that investment professionals feel talent acquisition and retention is the top issue requiring progress, with 56% of respondents saying this area of inclusion and diversity requires improvement.

This is closely followed by the pay gap (53%), and then representation at board and executive level (52%).

On a positive note, investment professionals are seeing efforts to improve inclusion and diversity in the sector, with 63% saying their firm adequately supports inclusion and diversity.

Since the start of the recent Black Lives Matter protests, almost half of respondents (49%) have also noticed an increased focus on ethnic diversity in their firm.

CFA UK said there is still room for improvement in the sector when it comes to inclusion and diversity education and training.

Only 51% of respondents have undergone any form of inclusion and diversity training, while just half have had training to tackle unconscious bias.

In addition, despite most investment professionals feeling their company is trying to tackle inclusion and diversity issues, many are still unfamiliar with their firm's initiatives (41%).

The survey, which had 547 respondents, also revealed that 44% of investment professionals feel they do not have enough opportunity at their workplace to personally get involved in improving diversity.

"Inclusion and diversity have firmly been at the top of firms' agendas this year, so it is disappointing to learn that almost half of the investment professionals surveyed still feel like they don't have enough opportunity to personally get involved in improving diversity in the investment profession," said Olivia Maguire, chair of CFA UK's inclusion and diversity committee.

"Investment firms need to continue focusing on improving their policies, training and support for employees. CFA Society of the UK's Inclusion and Diversity Network remains committed to working with firms to help them develop their strategies, training and share best practices."

In addition to the work conducted by its local member society in the UK, the CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, is developing intensive diversity programmes in collaboration with its stakeholders and investing in research into practical, workable diversity initiatives.

It is also working on the development of an industry-wide inclusion code, which is aimed for launch in 2021.

Sarah Maynard, global head of external inclusion and diversity strategies and programmes at CFA Institute, said more needs to be done to address issues such as the pay gap and talent retention.

"This year the coronavirus pandemic has transformed our perception of work, demonstrating an industry-wide capacity to uproot what we thought we knew about the workplace and ways of working," she said.

"This is therefore a key moment to drive forwards with diversity initiatives, and make a concerted effort to level the playing field in the investment profession."