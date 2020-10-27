Matthews Asia reduces OCFs across all UCITS equity funds

Matthews Asia has reduced the maximum ongoing charges figures (OCFs) across the range of Matthews Asia Funds UCITS equity sub-funds effective immediately (from 1 October 2020).

The equity UCITS range, which is distributed across Europe and the UK, will see their OCFs reduced by 20 to 45 basis points depending on the fund and its share class, representing a 9%-36% reduction.

The decision to cut OCFs, according to the firm, will "directly benefit investors across the Matthews Asia funds range", including those invested in the company's most widely-held mandate - the Matthews Pacific Tiger fund - as well as the Matthews Asia ex-Japan Dividend and Matthews Asia Dividend funds. Matthews Asia China, India, Japan, China Dividend, Asia Small Companies and China Small Companies will also see fee reductions.

Neil Steedman, Head of EMEA & Asia Business Development, said: "These fee reductions continue our firm's long-standing commitment to offer investors high quality specialist investment products at compelling value.

"As we celebrate the ten-year anniversary of our UCITS fund range, we are pleased to be able to pass these reductions on to our clients who have invested with us in order to gain differentiated exposure to Asia's diverse and rapidly growing markets, and to be in position to provide these fee reductions at a time when the majority of our funds have been performing strongly."