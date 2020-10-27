Quilter Cheviot hires new Manchester head and renews North West growth strategy

Quilter Cheviot has hired Simon Funge as head of office in Manchester as part of its growth, replacing David Rothburn who will remain at the firm to focus on his client base.

The appointment of Funge, who was previously managing director of Worldwide Financial Planning, comes as Quilter Cheviot renews its growth strategy in the North West region.

The firm said Rothburn has successfully led the Manchester team for 17 years and will now concentrate full time on his clients, many of whom have been with Quilter Cheviot since Rothburn joined the company in 1993 as a founding member of the office.

Quilter Cheviot chief executive Andrew McGlone said: "Our Manchester office has experienced great success since its opening, with our local client base growing significantly over the last 27 years.

"The financial adviser community in the North West has been integral to this success and, as we look to build further upon on our presence in the region, Simon's experience means that he is ideally placed to strengthen our relationships within this community."

McGlone thanked Rothburn for leading and growing the team and for his ongoing commitment to Quilter Cheviot.

"I'm delighted that he will remain with the business and continue to look after his clients," he added.

Funge will lead the team of six investment managers who work closely with a network of financial adviser firms in the city and across the region. The regional team is based in the centre of Manchester, which has experienced significant economic growth over the past 30 years.

Funge said he was delighted to be back in the North West where for 25 years he worked among the region's business community, and looked forward to building upon the firm's robust relationships with advisers.

He added: "Quilter Cheviot is renowned among clients and advisers alike, for its personal service and the pandemic has only proven the importance of understanding an individual's needs and concerns during what has been an unnerving period for investors."

Funge joined Worldwide Financial Planning in 2018 from Birmingham-based mutual Wesleyan, where he was head of financial planning. Over his career he has also held roles at Doran Scott Williams, Royal Bank of Scotland and Chartered Trust.