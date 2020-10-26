Investment firms urged to do more to tackle racial inequality

The Black Women in Asset Management group said the industry must build "an anti-racist portfolio"

Asset managers have been urged to "go beyond solidarity statements and instead commit to action, activism and accountability" to tackle discrimination within the industry and wider society.

The Black Women in Asset Management (BWAM) group has called on investment professionals to "commit to action, activism, and accountability to dismantle the racial inequities plaguing society" in an open letter.

The group, which was co-founded by TowerBrook Capital Partners' Jacqueline Taiwo and ARCH Emerging Markets Partners' Mariam Akanbi, set out a five-point action plan to promote racial equity within asset management firms and the companies and issuers they invest in.

The 'looking at your shoes' moment: Let's talk about race

It said the industry must build "an anti-racist portfolio" in which it develops a robust investment approach which integrates racial justice principles to ensure that the harmful effects of structural racism are well-considered within the investment portfolio.

This should include setting metrics by which to judge companies' or issuers' commitment to racial diversity when assessing investments, evaluating the impacts of companies' impact on black populations, divesting from firms that benefit from business models that perpetuate racial inequities or target vulnerable communities, and communicating clear expectations to portfolio boards about the importance of considering racial implications in strategic decisions.

The letter also urged the industry to devote resources into programmes supporting the upward mobility of black communities and the entry of young black women into finance careers, including through mentorships and apprenticeships, as well as by recruiting "on more than just the traditional markers of success which are often biased".

The third and fourth arrows to the plan are to both promote and partner with black women, the former would see companies build diverse investment management teams and nurture and develop black women professionals, while the latter would be implemented by seeking out new networks and partnering with organisations like BWAM to find Black women advisors to lead on diligence, lawyers to structure deals, or executives to serve on portfolio boards.

Diversity Blog: Willis Towers Watson calls for 'collective effort' from industry to address diversity

Finally, firms have been called on to use their corporate voice to advocate for policy change, both in a public context as well as implementing internal policies that tackle racial injustice.

"Through collective action, make it clear to the government that you will not stand for systemic failures in education, healthcare, criminal justice, and law enforcement that lead to negative outcomes and limited opportunities for black people," the letter said.

Further, companies should put in place internal policies designed to embed a firm culture that consciously and consistently challenges racism at an individual and systemic level, including linking performance reviews and incentive rewards to diversity and equity outcomes.