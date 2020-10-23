LSE to complete $27bn purchase of Refinitiv in Q1 2021

The deal was originally announced last year by LSE to broaden its trading business

The London Stock Exchange expects to complete the $27bn purchase of data analytics firm Refinitiv in the first quarter of 2021.

In a new trading update LSE said that the proposed acquisition of the company was making "good progress".

It said further merger clearances had been secured around the world and that it was "engaging constructively" with the European Commission (EC) on achieving antitrust approval for the transaction.

The exchange said the proposed sale of Borsa Italiana group will significantly contribute to addressing EC concerns.

FCA names LSE's Nikhil Rathi as chief executive

Earlier this month, LSE agreed to sell Milan's Borsa Italiana stock exchange to Euronext for €4.3bn in order to complete acquisition of Refinitiv.

The deal was originally announced last year by LSE to broaden its trading business, but it ran into trouble when the EC voiced concerns about the combined company's large market share in the trading of European bonds.

LSE said Refinitiv was on course to make annual cost savings of $650m by the end of 2020.

In its third quarter results, LSE said total income was up 2% to £600m for the three months up to 30 September.

This means that year-to-date basis total income is up 6% on where it was at the time last year at £1.8bn.

"The group delivered a resilient performance in the quarter against a challenging market backdrop while we continue to execute our strategic plans across our business," said LSE chief executive David Schwimmer.

"We remain focused on our strong operational resilience, continuity of services to our customers and market participants, and the wellbeing of our employees, the majority of whom continue to work remotely.

"We are making good progress on the highly attractive Refinitiv transaction, having secured further regulatory approvals around the world.

"We continue to engage constructively with the EC and believe the potential divestment of the Borsa Italiana group will contribute significantly to addressing the EU's competition concerns."