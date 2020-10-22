Amati AIM VCT succeeds with over-allotment fundraise

Amati AIM VCT has raised a further £19m in an additional 'over-allotment' fundraising after its most recent prospectus offer became fully subscribed.

Following its most recent prospectus offer of new shares for the tax years 2019/2020 and 2020/2021, which had been fully suscribed at £25m, the board opened an 'over-allotment' on 17 August to create an opportunity for investors to secure new shares, which closed two months later on 16 October.

The new round of fundraising secured a further £19m, which the firm said underlines the "continuing popularity of VCTs and investor confidence in Amati's proven experience", bringing the total raise for the prospectus offer to £44m.

Initially, the venture capital trust board decided against triggering the second round of fundraising due to "uncertainty surrounding the identification of sufficient investment opportunities", however, following £11.4m worth of investments made by the managers since 1 February 2020, the board decided to reopen the offer.

Jason Hollands, managing director, business development and communications at Tilney Investment Management Services, praised the trust, describing it as a "very successful fundraising… despite a highly challenging backdrop".

He added: "This bears strong testament to the excellent performance delivered by the VCT over multiple time periods and the disciplined investment process that underpins it.

"For us, this offer really stood out as providing investors with access to a well-diversified portfolio of businesses at varying stages of maturity, from early-stage companies to those that have grown into global revenue earners."

Paul Jourdan, Amati CEO, said: "Having deployed funds more quickly than might have been anticipated in the first half of 2020, it made good sense to rebuild cash levels in anticipation of further attractive qualifying deals becoming available over the course of the next 12 months.

"We look to make long-term investments in innovative businesses which have the potential to become successful and significant AIM-quoted growth companies.

"Qualifying investments from the early part of 2020, particularly the substantial follow-on investments we made in Polarean, Diurnal and Ilika have already made a significant contribution to performance.

"Polarean, having risen around fourfold since that investment, has become the largest holding in the portfolio. Around 32% of the portfolio by value is now in healthcare companies."