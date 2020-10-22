Walker Crips hires chartered financial planner from Tilney

Walker Crips Wealth Management has appointed chartered financial planner James Bonarius from Tilney.

Bonarius was previously a senior paraplanner at Pen-Life Associates and before that was at Aviva Life & Pensions, where he spent more than a decade.

Tilney CIO Chris Godding departs following merger

Walker Crips said Bonarius will be focusing on business development and growing strong client relations.

"We welcome James and believe that he will be a strong addition to our wealth management team. He brings additional breadth of knowledge and experience to our advisory offering and forms part of our continued growth in this space," said Dominic Martin, managing director at Walker Crips Wealth Management.

"His experience and commitment to client relationships will bolster our high quality service to the benefit of our clients. We have also added another administrator and a graduate trainee to our team, setting the foundations for our continued growth