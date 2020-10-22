Loomis Sayles CIO Park steps down

Loomis Sayles chief investment officer Jae Park is stepping down from his role on 31 March next year after 19 years at the company.

Park joined Loomis Sayles in 2002 after 21 years with IBM, where he was director of fixed income investments for the firm's retirement fund.

He will be replaced by deputy chief investment officer David Waldman who will report directly to chief executive Kevin Charleston.

Waldman will be responsible for all Loomis Sayles investment, research, and trading teams with the exception of the growth equity strategies (GES) team.

He joined Loomis Sayles in 2007 as director of quantitative research and risk analysis and was promoted to deputy CIO in 2013.

Before this he spent a decade as a portfolio manager at Putnam Investments and he has also worked at Lazard Asset Management and Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Over the past seven years, Park has passed increasing oversight responsibilities to Waldman across investments, research and trading as part of a succession plan.

Waldman assumed responsibility for macro strategies and credit research in 2015, oversight of trading in 2018 and established the custom income strategies team in 2019.

CEO Charleston said: "Jae's vision for Loomis Sayles and the foundations he put in place have led to tremendous firm-wide growth, product expansion and a global reputation for investment excellence.

During his tenure, assets under management have grown from $54bn to our current all-time high of $328bn.

"We are all grateful to Jae for his commitment and contributions to Loomis Sayles and our clients, and wish him the best in his next chapter."