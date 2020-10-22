Octopus opens £80m fundraise for UK's largest VCT

Octopus Investments has launched a new £80m fundraise for Octopus Titan VCT as it seeks to take advantage of a growing number of UK investment opportunities.

The UK's largest venture capital trust, Octopus Titan VCT has expanded its portfolio team by 45% since September, adding nine investment professionals to bring the team to 28 members, of which 25 are investment professionals.

With a portfolio of more than 80 smaller companies, the VCT helped create 1,300 jobs over the course of 2019, and in the 12 months to 30 June it invested £95m into 33 companies.

Since inception, the trust has backed a string of well-known names, including online car dealer Cazoo and property site Zoopla, both of which have achieved a $1bn 'unicorn' valuation, along with plant delivery service Patch and fashion marketplace Depop.

Octopus Titan VCT is available to investors in an ISA wrapper and the new share offer is open until 20 October 2021 with a minimum investment of £3,000 and a tax relief qualifying maximum of £200,000.

Jo Oliver, fund manager of Octopus Titan VCT, said: "It is an incredibly exciting time to be investing in early stage technology companies. We have seen a massive acceleration in the adoption of technology as a result of Covid-19, which means the long-term outlook for our portfolio and the types of businesses we invest in is extremely positive.

"Some really interesting businesses are coming to market at a time of significant change, and we expect this to continue with plenty of new investment opportunities emerging.

"Covid-19 has inevitably presented some short-term challenges too, but entrepreneurs are uniquely able to adapt, and in many cases have taken advantage of new opportunities."

Alex Davies, CEO of Wealth Club, described the trust as the "VCT of the moment" that has shown it "not only talks the talk but walks the walk too" and offers investors a "diversified portfolio of already successful companies as well as a very real chance of backing the next big thing".

He added: "Despite the Covid-19 crisis, 26 of the Octopus Titan companies are forecast to more than double their revenues in 2020 and 44 to deliver revenue growth of over 25%.

"This is seriously impressive given only 21 of the FTSE 350 constituents grew their revenue by more than 25% in 2019 before the current crisis unfolded."

He continued: "With its exclusive focus on entrepreneurial technology companies, the VCT gives investors exposure to one of the fastest-growing sectors, and one which is scarily underrepresented in the main stockmarket (technology stocks only represent 1.10% of the FTSE All Share).

"It is no secret that the technology sector has really prospered in the last few months and investors could likely see strong returns from the types of businesses that Titan has to its name."