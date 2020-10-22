AJ Bell reports strong financial year driven by platform business

AJ Bell enjoyed strong growth during its financial year ending 30 September, driven by growing platform customer numbers and underlying platform net inflows of £4.1bn.

In its year-end trading update, the investment platform revealed its platform customer numbers increased 29% during the year to 281,094, with particularly strong growth in D2C customer numbers of 43%.

Platform underlying net inflows were up 28% compared to the previous year, with D2C leading the way again with a rise of 50% to £2.1bn.

Platform assets under administration (AUA) increased 11% on the previous year to sit at £49.7bn at the end of September 2020.

Total customer number for the business as a whole were up 27%, while total AUA rose 8% to £56.5bn, AJ Bell reported.

Andy Bell, chief executive of AJ Bell, said: "We are pleased to report another year of strong growth in customers and assets under administration, delivered against a continuing backdrop of extreme market volatility and significant disruption to people's lives caused by Covid-19.

"Our operational resilience has shone through since the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK and we were able to adapt quickly to ensure we continued to meet the needs of customers and advisers.

"Our staff continue to do a fantastic job during this very difficult time and the growth of the business that we are reporting today could not have been delivered without their resilience and outstanding work."

Bell said the group had continued to enhance its platform propositions during the year as part of its growth strategy, including the launch of the Retirement Investment Account and its Cash savings hub.



"We have experienced a number of economic cycles during our 25-year history and have a track record of increasing AUA year after year in all market conditions," he said. "Our platform propositions remain well positioned to continue delivering strong growth in both the advised and D2C markets."