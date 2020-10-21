Somerset Capital rehires senior analyst from Mobius

Argyle will be the assistant manager for Somerset Capital's Emerging and Frontier Markets investment team

Senior investment analyst Fergus Argyle has rejoined Somerset Capital after spending two years at Mobius Capital Partners.

Argyle will be the assistant manager for Somerset Capital's Frontier Markets fund, working closely with lead manager George Birch-Reynardson.

Before joining Mobius, Argyle worked at Somerset for four years as a senior analyst. He has also worked at BlackRock and Herald Investment Management.

Somerset hires Liontrust's Williams to take over Edward Lam's fund

"I am looking forward to working closely with George and focussing on frontier markets, which offer huge opportunities," Argyle said.

"We see significant long-term growth in the smaller emerging countries we are invested in, where the technology revolution is driving rapid change in labour force opportunities, a lack of incumbent services allows for leapfrogging, and now - as the S&P 500 reaches and breaches new highs - fewer investors are looking at the space."

Oliver Crawley, partner and head of marketing at Somerset Capital, said the firm was "delighted" that Fergus has decided to re-join Somerset.

"During his time at Mobius, Fergus gained invaluable experience and we believe he will make a huge contribution to our Frontier Markets fund and the wider investment team," he said.

"His work on company engagement has been particularly impressive and complements our own approach to ESG and sustainable investing."