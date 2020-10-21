EdenTree investment chief Robin Hepworth to step down

Robin Hepworth is to step down as chief investment officer at EdenTree Investment Management as he seeks to reduce his responsibilities at the firm.

Hepworth, who leaves the CIO position on 1 November and has been with the company for 30 years, will remain within the business and will focus on his primary role as senior fund manager.

As well as continuing to support the Higher Income fund, which he has managed since launch in 1994, EdenTree said in a statement that Hepworth would be "focussing on property". The property function is part of a broader investment strategy run on behalf of the Ecclesiastical Group, Investment Week understands.

Hepworth was named Investment Week's Fund Manager of the Year - Global Equity in 2010.

Sue Round, deputy chairman, will take on the role of acting CIO while the company looks for a permanent replacement for Hepworth

Andy Clark, chief executive said: "We are incredibly grateful to Rob for his long service as CIO within the business and wish him all the best as he seeks to wind down his responsibilities. We are delighted Rob will be staying within the business and the investment team will continue to benefit from his wealth of experience and knowledge."