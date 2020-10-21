10-year UK gilts could go negative but are still desirable - Aegon AM

Government bonds continue to offer value to investors, according to Aegon Asset Management, which still considers gilts attractive, even if yields go negative.

Investors have flocked to government bonds this year as they provide a safe haven in times of crisis.

However, yields have been negligible, with some experts warning they could go into negative territory.

The downward spiral: Bond yields going 'ever lower for ever longer'

Colin Finlayson, co-manager of the Aegon Strategic Bond fund, said that while some government bonds could turn negative, they should still be considered desirable assets in the current climate.

"The lessons from Europe have shown that negative yields have not reduced the attraction of government bonds in times of stress and where liquidity is valued," said Finlayson.

"The fact that, if held to maturity, you are taking a small total return loss, is a secondary concern in a flight to quality that sees risky assets plummet. In that case, the further fall in yields can actually add value by locking in gains and not holding to maturity."

He said few assets offer the degree of consistent liquidity you get from US Treasuries, UK Gilts or German bunds.

"The importance of this cannot be underestimated. When the going gets tough, the tough need liquidity - maybe the negative yield on these assets is the price you have to pay for that."

Earlier this year, the UK sold negative-yielding government bonds for first time.

The UK Debt Management Office sold £3.8bn worth of three-year gilts at a yield of -0.003%.

When bond yields turn negative, this means the British government is effectively being paid to borrow. Investors who hold the debt to maturity will get back slightly less than they initially paid.

Negative yields

Finlayson said that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the risk of a no-deal Brexit meant bond yields were more likely to turn negative in the UK than the US.

He said: "The UK is facing the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis, with a huge contraction in growth and, thus far, a sluggish recovery. That alone will likely require the Bank of England to add further stimulus.

"With the risks of a no-deal Brexit also rising, they may have to consider any-and-all tools at their disposal, including negative interest rates. Under that scenario, it is very likely 10-year gilts could trade with a negative yield."

How low can the Bank of England go? Six considerations for negative interest rates

With the situation less extreme in the US at present, Finlayson is not expecting such a move in US Treasuries.

"The US Federal Reserve has been firmer in its opposition to negative interest rates. For the Fed, an increase or broadening of their asset purchase programs would be preferred," he said.

Finlayson said that investors turning to bonds because of equity market volatility will be looking at value against the market (alpha) more than relative risk (beta).

"With investors still demanding yield, they are turning again to the bond market, as alternative sources of income such as equities, have become less certain. The difference now is that the value will come more from alpha rather than beta," he said.

"When you overlay this with a macroeconomic backdrop dominated by weak growth and a lack of inflationary pressures - both of which will help keep central banks on hold for some time - the downside for fixed income assets looks limited."

Positioning

In terms of exposure on government bonds, Finlayson said he favours the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand over core European markets, Canada and Japan.

"At the same time, we have reduced our allocation to inflation-linked bonds after a strong rebound. We continue to favour corporate bonds, even as our overall investment-grade allocation has been trimmed back."

He still sees value in financials over non-financials with a bias to reduce UK banking exposure in favour of European banks as Brexit risk re-emerges.

"Meanwhile, the high-yield market rally has been impressive but the spread differential between high-yield and investment-grade bonds is still wide compared to historical levels," he said.

"While this will help offer support to the asset class, the focus is increasingly on stock selection, and caution is required as many bonds that look cheap are cheap for a reason."