Capital Group hires Threadneedle US equities head Nadia Grant

Capital Group has appointed Nadia Grant as a portfolio manager to its Capital Solutions Group investment team.

Grant joins the global team responsible for research-driven portfolio management of Capital Group's multi-asset solutions and will be based in London.

She was previously head of EMEA-based US equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Before joining Columbia Threadneedle in 2014, Grant worked for 13 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in various investment roles, including portfolio manager within its global multi-asset group.

"Capital Group's distinctive investment approach centres on strategies being managed by multiple portfolio managers, rather than a single manager," said Brad Vogt, leader of the Solutions investment group.

"Nadia will be part of Capital Group's Solutions portfolio management team, constructing multi-asset portfolios that will be offered to clients in Europe and Asia."

Simon Levell, investment director at Captial Solutions, said: "A key priority of the firm's long-term growth strategy in Europe and Asia is to continue to expand the range of solutions we can offer our clients. Bringing skilled investment talent like Nadia on board will help us achieve this goal."