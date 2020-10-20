AllianceBernstein boosts responsible investing team with double hire

Tapscott and Sexton have a combined 23 years of experience in asset management

AllianceBernstein (AB) has recruited for two roles in London to boost its responsible investment capabilities.

Jodie Tapscott joins as director of strategy, responsible investing, while Amelia Sexton comes onboard as ESG product specialist.

AB said Tapscott and Sexton will drive its responsible investing strategy, positioning, and initiatives to meet a growing client demand.

Tapscott will report into Michelle Dunstan, global head of responsible investing.

Sexton will report into Scott Krauthamer, global head of product management and strategy. Both will operate across AB's global responsible investing platform.

Tapscott joins with more than 15 years of asset management experience, most recently as director, client relations and head of Asia ex Japan at Sustainalytics.

Sexton joins with more than eight years of asset management experience, most recently as head of ethical, sustainable and thematic investment at Holden & Partners.

Dunstan said the firm's aim was to put responsible investing "at the heart of what we do".

She said AB aims to have ESG integration across all its strategies. "We are building an ESG team that can deliver the differentiated insight and results that today's investors need.

"Jodie's outstanding industry expertise and consistent focus on implementation, along with Amelia's depth of knowledge, will be fantastic assets and I am delighted to welcome them to the team."