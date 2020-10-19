MSIM appointed manager of LCIV global equity fund

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) has been appointed manager of the newly launched LCIV Global Equity Core fund.

The fund has been launched by the London Collective Investment Vehicle, which was created to provide investment solutions for the 32 London Local Authorities, and seeks to generate total return across both capital growth and income over the long term.

MSIM's international equity team has been appointed as delegated investment manager of the fund, which is a concentrated portfolio of high-quality, carbon light companies. It excludes sectors such as tobacco, alcohol and fossil fuels, which it claims has resulted in a carbon footprint 95% lighter than the MSCI World index per $1m invested.

Jason Fletcher, chief investment officer at London CIV, said the firm is "delighted" to include the "quality-driven, ESG integrated" fund as part of its family of funds.

He added: "Responsible investment has become an increasingly important consideration for asset owners and at London CIV we are continuing to develop solutions that meet with these high expectations from our 32 client funds.

"We see these as a contributor to better risk adjusted returns and for us it is vitally important that those managers that we appoint share the same values. We have made big strides during the last year developing a Responsible Investment team headed by Jacqueline Jackson to build out our position on Responsible Investment and engagement. This has led to a more concerted effort to incorporate London CIV values and beliefs into our manager selection and ongoing monitoring.

"Our partnership with Morgan Stanley is an endorsement of these values."

William Lock, managing director and head of the international equity team at MSIM, added: "We are delighted to partner with London CIV and their underlying boroughs.

"We believe our active global equity investment approach, focused on high quality compounders, is well suited to helping institutional investors meet their long-term obligations. This mandate also illustrates the increasing demand we are seeing for ESG-integrated strategies that demonstrate a low-carbon track record."