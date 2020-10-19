AXA IM launches onshore version of Global Strategic Bond

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) has launched an onshore version of the global fixed income strategy it has been running for the past nine years.

The AXA Global Strategic Bond fund will mirror the existing offshore AXA WF Global Strategic Bonds fund.

The UK-domiciled fund aims to provide investors with an unconstrained, total return mandate which can invest across the multi-trillion dollar fixed income universe.

The ESG-integrated fund is managed by Nick Hayes, with Nicolas Trindade as deputy, and invests in fixed income assets with a view to finding growth opportunities which can provide an ongoing positive return for investors.

The strategy combines top down, strategic asset allocation based on the team's global macro outlook with bottom up regional and sector-specific credit selection. It looks to provide a "best ideas" portfolio of a variety of fixed income assets.

Split into risk categories, the fund is made up of assets the team considers to be either defensive, intermediate, or aggressive, offering a transparent and liquid core holding for clients seeking ongoing, diversified exposure to fixed income assets.

Hayes said: "The strategy delivers exposure to the global fixed income market via a flexible and transparent process and approach which adapts to the current conditions to capture returns, whilst minimising the volatility experienced by individual sub-asset classes within the wider universe.

"With so much uncertainty facing fixed income investors at the moment, we believe now is the optimum time to hold such a flexible strategy."

Marion Le Morhedec, head of active fixed income Europe and Asia, added: "The last decade has presented numerous challenges for fixed income investors as extraordinary monetary policy has become the norm, and 2020 has continued that trend.

"Despite this backdrop, the strategy has delivered consistent positive returns through its total return approach, and we are pleased to launch an onshore fund for UK investors seeking broad exposure to fixed income markets."