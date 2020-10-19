Tikehau Capital makes double promotions in latest UK push

Carmen Alonso and Peter Cirenza will become Tikehau's head of UK and chair of the UK respectively

Alternative asset manager Tikehau Capital has promoted Carmen Alonso and Peter Cirenza to head of UK and chair of the UK, respectively, in the latest in the firm's growth plans for the country.

Alonso will now oversee all investment strategies and capital raising for Tikehau Capital in the UK, which includes private credit, real assets and private equity, and will run the UK office alongside Cirenza, who has also been appointed chair of tactical strategies.

Aviva Investors: Economic recovery to continue into 2021

Tikehau said the promotions would "bolster fundraising for every strategy deployed in the UK and deepen the firm's relationships with institutional investors in the UK".

Having joined Tikehau Capital in 2015, Alonso has spent the past five years building the firm's presence in Iberia. She began her career in 1996 in leverage finance at UBS and has worked in investment banking at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and HVB.

Cirenza, who currently also serves as chair of private equity, has led Tikehau Capital's UK office for four years, contributing to the development of the firm's private asset strategies in the region.

With AUM of €25.7bn, Tikehau Capital opened its London office in 2013 and now employs 50 professionals locally covering a wide range of asset classes, such as leveraged loans, CLOs, special opportunities, direct lending, real estate, and private equity.

PineBridge set to acquire private equity real estate fund house

Co-founder of Tikehau Capital Antoine Flamarion said Alonso and Cirenza "have been instrumental in growing our presence across key markets in Europe".

He added: "As we look to expand our offering into the UK market, Carmen's deep experience and solid track record make her the perfect fit to oversee our development in the region.

"Peter's understanding of both Tikehau Capital's activities and the wider investment environment positions us strongly for further growth and we look forward to benefitting from his continued stewardship and guidance."