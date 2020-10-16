Investec: New strategy needed for 'unimaginative' Polar Capital Global Healthcare

The Global Healthcare Trust has returned 187.6% since its IPO a decade ago

Investec analysts believe it may be time for the newly constituted board of Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust (PCGH) to review the investment focus of the vehicle as it criticised its "counter-intuitive and unimaginative" focus on large-cap stocks.

The PCGH board reduced the base management fee on the trust by 10 basis points to 0.75% per annum of the lower of the market capitalisation and net asset value (NAV) of the trust.

Investec's analysts, led by Alan Brierley, welcomed the change but suggested it was "merely papering over the cracks", with performance continuing to be "very disappointing".

Healthcare 'Covid-19 bubble' reminiscent of dotcom boom, fund managers warn

Since IPO in June 2010, PCGH has returned 187.6%, almost half that of gains from its MSCI ACWI Health Care benchmark index of 314.3%, and well below its IT Biotechnology & Healthcare sector peers' average return of 476.2%, according to FE fundinfo.

In turn, since the company moved to take a capital growth approach in June 2017, it is up 16% compared to its comparator and peers' gains of 36.3% and 43.5% respectively.

As a result, it has consistently traded at a discount to NAV. At 12.5% today, it is currently the only mandate in its sector trading on a discount.

In contrast, Polar Capital's Healthcare Opportunities fund, run by the same team, has returned 44.7% since June 2017, and 456.8% since June 2010, well outpacing the closed-ended vehicle.

This presents a problem for Brierley, as he said his team expected managers to deliver superior long-term returns in the closed-ended structure, given their inherent competitive advantages.

Stifel: UK trusts offer opportunities for contrarian investors

Indeed, Brierley noted the open-ended fund has a much greater tilt toward mid-caps and a higher active share.

Brierley said this showed PCGH "is not fully utilising the advantages of the closed-end structure". "The focus on large caps is somewhat counter-intuitive and unimaginative, and a widening discount is food for thought for the board," he claimed.

"We believe that the company made a strategic error in its initial focus on capital and income, and we find the current focus underwhelming. Maybe it is time for this newly constituted board to review this strategy."

PCGH chair Lisa Arnold said on 1 October that the board remained "confident in the investment manager's strategic approach to investing in the healthcare market", despite poor relative performance.

Arnold promised shareholders the board would report in more detail on this approach in the annual report for the year ended 30 September 2020.