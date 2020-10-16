Jupiter Asset Management most popular fund house - Square Mile

Jupiter Asset Management was the most popular fund house among advisers for Q3, with the house more researched than any other, according to the quarterly Market Intelligence Report by Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research (Square Mile).

The most viewed fund overall was again Artemis Global Select, although as a group Artemis placed fifth, behind First Sentier Investors, Schroder Unit Trust Managers and Baillie Gifford, with Jupiter at the top.

Only one fund in the ten most viewed for Q3 was a product targeting the UK, reflecting that the nation's equities have performed weakly relative to other markets, according to Square Mile, which added that the only representative of UK equities, Schroder Recovery, likely featured due to its "contrarian approach".

Along with Artemis Global Select in first place, the Dodge and Cox Global Stock fund, First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure fund, JPMorgan US Equity Income fund and Baillie Gifford Japanese Income Growth fund all featured in the global, Asian and US-dominated top ten.

For the first time, the Market Intelligence Report also detailed which of the five 'fund pillars' was of most interest to advisors, with ESG the starting point for 43% of searches, beating opinion, performance, risk and costs.

Among funds with a Square Mile Responsible rating, Royal London Sustainable World Trust fund was the most viewed, while First Sentier Great China Growth and Aegon Ethical Equity placed second and third respectively.

Equities continued to overshadow the competition, with 55% of all views attributed to the asset class, with interesting in multi-asset growing to 28% and fixed income falling to 16%, while property remains "deeply out of favour".

In passives, Vanguard was the most popular fund house for advisers looking into the space, with BlackRock, Legal & General Investment Management, Fidelity and HSBC Global Asset Management filling out the top five.

James Glover, chief operating officer, research and consulting at Square Mile, said: "There continues to be a pervading sense of uncertainty globally. The final quarter of this year sees a potential change of incumbent in the White House, a new Japanese prime minister bedding in and a continued face-off between the UK and the EU as Brexit negotiations enter their final phases.

"Regardless of geography, the Covid 19 pandemic and its ongoing impact on the global economy remains the biggest unknown.

"Nonetheless, in many equity markets the recovery that started in Q2 continued into Q3, with notable exceptions for the UK equity market, which fell over the quarter and many European markets, which traded sideways in a fairly narrow band.

"ESG and responsible investment continue to build up a head of steam as advisers seek strategies that can align their clients' desire to improve society, protect the environment and halt climate change as well as meet their long term financial goals.

"This is clearly reflected by the research advisers are undertaking on the ESG credentials both of funds and the groups that offer them, as well as those funds which have an explicit mandate to invest responsibly."