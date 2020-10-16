Capital Group launches global total return bond fund

The Capital Group Global Total Return Bond fund aims to maximise total return over the long term

Capital Group has launched a global fixed income portfolio designed to target the firm's "best investment ideas" for bonds across the world.

The Capital Group Global Total Return Bond fund aims to maximise total return over the long term, and will invest primarily in investment grade and high yield bonds of governments, supranationals and corporates, along with other fixed income securities and derivatives.

GTRB seeks to address the "persistent low interest rate environment" along with "continued expectations of low global growth" by providing fixed income investors with an "attractive" total return without increased volatility, the firm said.

The UCITS fund will be managed by four fund managers, with three global portfolio managers and one specialist high yield portfolio manager, and will be available to UK investors for a management fee of 0.55%.

Thomas Høgh, Philip Chitty and Andrew Cormack will be the global managers on the fund while Shannon Ward takes on the role of specialist manager.

Jeremy Cunningham, fixed income investment director, Capital Group, said: "In the current low rate environment, traditional global fixed income exposures need to work harder to maximise return for investors, and the search for higher yield can add risk.

"In this backdrop, Capital Group's total return approach is designed to provide investors with an attractive total return within a volatility framework. The Capital Group Global Total Return Bond fund (LUX) combines our traditional strength in bottom-up research with a rigorous focus on risk management to capture the best opportunities across the global fixed income universe."