Metage Capital demands answers from ACG on Gabelli Value Plus+

Sharp added he had been "dissatisfied by the subsequent response from ACG"

Investment manager Metage Capital has demanded Associated Capital Group (ACG) justifies its attempts to "trap" Gabelli Value Plus+ (GVP) shareholders against their will.

In an open letter to Bruce Lisman, the ACG director charged with heading up its independent sub-committee established to consider its position in regards to the liquidation of GVP, Metage director Tom Sharp criticised ACG for failing to address questions submitted by investors at a recent webinar, despite having promised to do so.

Sharp further said he had been "dissatisfied by the subsequent response from ACG to the questions that we asked and believe that other shareholders would share similar queries".

ACG tells 'emotional' GVP shareholders to 'get a grip' as it seeks two-year stay of execution

The director noted the GVP board had offered the potential of an in specie redemption of ACG's pro rata share of the GVP portfolio or the ability to provide ACG with a roll over vehicle with a similar strategy and manager.

This, he said, would enable ACG to continue its investment in GVP without "frustrating the desire of other shareholders for a cash exit". "How would you justify attempting to trap the majority of shareholders against their will," Sharp asked.

In addition, Sharp questioned how "attempting to frustrate the will of a clear majority of shareholders" was consistent with Gabelli Investors' corporate governance principles, pointing to the ‘Magna Carta of shareholder rights' posted on Gabelli's website that states it is in favour of ‘one share, one vote' and that it would "vote against… supermajority voting".

ACG currently holds around 27% of shares in GVP, meaning it is able to block the liquidation of the vehicle despite a majority of investors wishing to discontinue the trust due to the liquidation vote requiring three-quarters of shareholders to vote in favour.

ACG 'frustrating shareholders' wishes' after blocking Gabelli Value Plus+ liquidation vote

Finally, Sharp said he wanted to know why ACG was threatening GVP's board with legal action, asking Lisman: "What potential illegality or breach of contract you perceive and what the aim of this litigation would be?".

Sharp ended by thanking the GVP board for its "steadfastness in a difficult situation". He said the board's conduct was "an excellent demonstration of the highest standards of corporate governance in London-listed investment trusts".

Metage has become the latest shareholder to speak out on its desire to exit GVP, following Investec Wealth & Investment's 2019 open letter to the trust's board and CG Asset Management's continued backing of discontinuation.

On the webinar held a fortnight ago, Lisman said if ACG's remedies were accepted by shareholders and failed to improve performance within two years, the firm would not vote against liquidation at the next continuation vote.