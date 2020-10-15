Schroders manager Wilson joins Eurizon SLJ

Alan Wilson also worked for State Street Global Advisors and Aberdeen Asset Management

Schroders fund manager Alan Wilson has been hired to the fixed income team of Eurizon SLJ Asset Management, the London based arm of Eurizon Capital SGR.

In his new role, he will work alongside Yasmine Ravai on the local currency emerging markets debt strategies.

Wilson joins the firm from Schroders, where he was portfolio manager in the multi-sector fixed income team.

He was also previously a senior portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors focusing on global rates and currencies.

Oil volatility drives EMD funds out of exporters

He started his career in 2010 at Aberdeen Asset Management working within the global macro team.

Stephen Li Jen, CEO and co-founder of Eurizon SLJ, said: "Since we launched the local emerging markets debt strategy in 2017 Yasmine and the team have built up a significant following. It is important to ensure that we have the quality of skill on hand to continue serving our clients to the highest standard.

"Alan's experience across fixed income markets, FX and rates will complement the existing team and help to further cement our offering."

Why global investors will start upping exposure to EMD assets

Wilson added: "Emerging markets comprise some 85% of the world's population and 60% of global GDP. Added to this, they currently account for 40% of global consumption.

"With improved macroeconomic policies, strengthened institutions and progressed policy frameworks, coupled with developed market yields at rock bottom levels, emerging market local currency bonds offer a compelling alternative for income-seeking investors.

"I am very excited to join one of the most experienced EM debt specialist teams at such a pivotal time for emerging markets."

Eurizon Capital SGR is the €328bn (as at the end of June) asset management division of Italian banking group, Intesa Sanpaolo.