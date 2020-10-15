Former Evening Standard executive editor joins board of Finsbury Growth & Income trust

Ashton was executive editor of the Evening Standard from 2014 to 2015

James Ashton, former executive editor of the Evening Standard and The Independent, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director to the board of the Finsbury Growth & Income trust.

Ashton held his executive editor role from 2014 to 2015, when he became self-employed, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was also previously the City editor of The Sunday Times and began his career as chief City correspondent at the Daily Mail.

His new non-exec role took effect on Wednesday 14 October. The appointment will be proposed to shareholders for ratification at the AGM in February 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, chair of the trust Anthony Townsend said: "My fellow directors and I are delighted to welcome James to the board. We are very pleased to have appointed a director with his experience."

The £1.7bn trust is managed by Nick Train and has had first quartile performance over one, three and five years versus its UK Equity Income sector average.

Over five years, it has returned 64.8% versus a sector average of just 4.4%. The trust currently trades on a 0.6% discount.