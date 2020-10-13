Columbia Threadneedle Investments: Biden victory could lead to surge in tax-related trading

If Biden continues to gain ground over President Donald Trump there could be a surge in tax-related trading in the run-up to the election, according to Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Biden plans to roll-back Trump tax breaks, tax income differently above a certain level and tax capital gains at the ordinary income tax rate.

"The more convinced you are that Biden will win, the more you should be preparing to realise investment gains in 2020 rather than 2021, when you could pay a higher price in taxes," said Colin Moore, global chief investment officer at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

"Depending on the rules, it may be better to preserve losses for 2021 instead of automatically netting against gains in 2020.

"While there is always a lot of tax-loss harvesting and capital gains realisation in the second half of the year, we expect it will be much more significant this year."

Moore said that while this could affect sectors that have had the biggest gains, like technology, it did not mean there would be any long-term change in direction.

He expects Biden's tax plans to cause average drop in earnings per share of around 5%, though this will not be evenly spread across sectors.

"In more normal circumstances you might say that is not too bad, but on top of a Covid-19-ridden economy in which earnings are down significantly from where they were in 2019, we should be vigilant regarding the cumulative impact on corporate earnings," he added.

Winners and losers

Moore said that the shift in policy with a Biden government would be bad news for the energy and financial sectors as they would have to deal with increased regulation, raising costs.

"It might help the safety of products and workplaces, or help preserve the environment, but whatever it is, it is more expense for a company's balance sheet and may affect smaller companies more than large ones that have the resources to deal with the additional requirements," Moore said.

"More expense for companies implies potentially lower returns for shareholders. So individual security and sector selection will be very important in investing, rather than relying on the overall direction of the market.

"Healthcare is interesting - the potential expansion of Medicare and Medicaid may benefit the hospital subsector, but pricing restrictions may impact pharmaceuticals."

Moore added that Trump's negotiating style has created additional trade tensions, particularly with China, and that a different approach from Biden could help build more productive global relationships.