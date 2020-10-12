Gravis Clean Energy Income fund unveils new charging structure to boost income payments

Charges for the Gravis Clean Energy Income fund will now be taken from capital rather than income in a move to maximise the income distributable to investors.

In an announcement Gravis Advisory, which is a subsidiary of Gravis Capital Management and adviser to the VT Gravis Clean Energy Income fund, confirmed that the change in charging structure means the dividend paid will no longer be subject to the equivalent of 20bps per quarter for the C share class or 17.5bps per quarter for the I share class.

It said this will boost the annual income distributable by 0.8% for the C GBP Inc and 0.7% for the I GBP Inc share classes, effective from 1 October 2020.

Gravis' Norris: Winners and losers in the pandemic-hit property world

William MacLeod, managing director of Gravis Advisory, said: "We consulted our investors in the summer of 2020 when it became apparent that traditional sources of income were drying up or in very short supply. They were unequivocal in their support for this proposal."

MacLeod added: "The performance of the fund, which is advised by Will Argent, has been excellent (up by over 50% since inception) and will see minimal impact from this change.

"The fund has recently announced its latest quarterly dividend of 1.18p a share which is the largest Q3 distribution since launch."

Gravis Advisory reported that so far in 2020, the fund has paid investors 3.37p per share, ahead of the distributions that the fund had made at the same point in 2019.