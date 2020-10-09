HSBC GAM expands sustainable equity range with UK ETF

This launch brings the suite of sustainable equity ETFs offered by HSBC GAM to seven

HSBC Global Asset Management (HSBC GAM) has expanded its sustainable equity ETF range of products with a new launch targeting UK companies.

The HSBC UK Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF will track the FTSE UK ESG Low Carbon Select index and commences trading today on the London Stock Exchange.

It will charge a total expense ratio of 0.12%, according to Bloomberg.

HSBC GAM announces 'new generation' of sustainable equity ETFs

This launch brings the suite of sustainable equity ETFs offered by HSBC GAM to seven, with funds offering exposure to Europe, Japan, USA, developed world, emerging markets and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan.

FTSE Russell and HSBC GAM worked together to create bespoke indices for this suite of products that integrates ESG ratings, carbon emissions and reserve considerations, which Stephane DeGroote, managing director, head of ETFs and derivatives, EMEA at FTSE Russell described as a "new generation of ETFs".