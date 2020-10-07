Bank of America: Inflation undershoots likely to continue

UK inflation fell to its lowest level in four years in August, dropping to 0.2%

Bank of America expects inflation to persistently undershoot the Bank of England's inflation target if there is a Brexit deal.

The Bank of England currently sets an inflation target of 2% to keep it stable and low.

Bank of America forecasts CPI inflation to be 0.9% in 2020, rising to 1.3% in 2021. However, it expects RPI inflation to be higher at 1.9% next year.

Bank of America expects the output gap - the difference between potential and actual output - structural disinflationary pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on inflation.

"The Covid-19 shock has opened up a large output gap, that we soon expect to be particularly observable in high unemployment," said Robert Wood, chief UK economist at Bank of America.

"Wage growth has slowed sharply. The BoE has run-up against practical limits of stimulus, while the government appears to have run up against political limits. We expect this output gap to weigh persistently on inflation."

Inflation was undershooting the Bank's target persistently before the Covid-19 crisis, with the yearly average at 1.79%.

Bank of America said that since 2018, the BoE has also forecast core inflation 40bp higher than it turned out.

Since the pandemic began, there has been strong productivity growth in consumer sectors due to the switch online and weak commercial rents.

The inflation neutral unemployment rate also turned out lower than the Bank expected.

Bank of America expects these sources of structural deflationary pressures to increase in intensity because of Covid-19.

However, Wood says that inflation could rise if a Brexit deal with the EU is not reached.

Wood said: "The one potential spanner in the works of our view could be Brexit. If the UK exits the transition period at the end of this year with no trade deal our foreign exchange strategists expect sterling to fall, and we would therefore expect inflation to rise. But only temporarily.

"We could see a major surge in inflation over the next two to three years, perhaps 200bp at the peak, but that should subsequently subside rapidly as pass through is completed."