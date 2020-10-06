Three asset classes to protect portfolios against negative interest rates

Overseas shares have the potential to generate higher returns than cash in a scenario in which the Bank of England (BoE) decided to take interest rates below zero, as this would likely result in a fall in the value of sterling, according to Willis Owen's Adrian Lowcock.

While he added that any such move by the central bank was not likely until next year, the head of personal investing said that "the main risk for savers is that, if rates do go negative, the return on cash - already paltry - could also turn negative".

He said overseas companies were one of three alternative options to holding cash on the basis that negative interest rates in the UK are "likely to impact the value of sterling in international markets, causing it to drop".

"Exposure to overseas equities will diversify you away from sterling which means investors could benefit from a fall in the value of the pound (as overseas shares are priced in other currencies and therefore the amount you get back in sterling goes up as sterling itself falls)," he added.

"Chief executive of Fundsmith Terry Smith's investment philosophy is to buy and hold, ideally forever, high-quality businesses that will continually compound in value."

In the minutes from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on 16 September, the MPC said it had been briefed on the Bank of England's plans "to explore how a negative bank rate could be implemented effectively, should the outlook for inflation and output warrant it at some point during this period of low equilibrium rates".

Despite his assertion that below-zero rates would not happen this year, Lowcock added "the fact the bank has acknowledged it may resort to this policy is already having implications for investors".

He said negative rates in Japan and mainland Europe had seen "mixed results".

"What it means is that banks would have to pay the Bank of England to hold money with it, a departure from the normal scenario where banks receive a rate of interest for doing so."

Lowcock identified gold as another asset class that would protect investor portfolios in a negative rate environment, because the precious metal offers no income via an interest rate at all, "but in a world of negative interest rates this can start to look attractive".

"[The] BlackRock Gold and General fund, managed by Evy Hambro, invests in large gold miners with high quality assets and may also have exposure to other precious metals," Lowcock said.

Explaining why growth shares could appeal to investors, he said: "In a low or negative rate environment any growth companies can achieve becomes more attractive and more valuable. Companies which can determine their own future and grow irrespective of the economic climate will be in demand."

Lowcock flagged smaller companies as a "good hunting ground for businesses which can grow in niche markets or utilise new technologies to transform industries" but also cautioned that they are "not without risks, being far more volatile than cash".

His fund pick for exposure to this asset class is the Merian UK Smaller Companies fund, managed by Dan Nickols, with top holdings including fast fashion retailer Boohoo and the recently-floated e-commerce specialist The Hut Group.