New study warns climate change will cause 25% hit to GDP by 2100

The costs of climate change could reach $31trn a year if emissions are not urgently reduced

New research has highlighted how the impact of climate change on long-term economic growth could run into trillions, reducing GDP by a quarter.

According to the CDP, a non-profit that runs the global environmental disclosure platform, and University College London (UCL), the economic and non-economic costs of climate change reach $31trn a year if emissions are not urgently reduced.

Accounting for these damages will lead to a 10% reduction in GDP growth rate by 2050 and 25% by 2100.

By contrast, a Paris Agreement-aligned scenario - where temperatures are kept to 2°C above pre-industrial levels, results in these damages peaking at $1.8trn a year in 2070.

Attempts to embed climate-related risks into mainstream macro-economic indicators have been limited, partly because the impact of climate change on GDP is difficult to capture as there are regional winners and losers and because of large uncertainties in the modelling approach.

To overcome the limitations of a single model, three multi-region global models have been used to estimate economic and non-economic costs of climate change on various economic sectors.

Regional and sectoral differences with some markets and regions make them more susceptible to climate related risks.

The report revealed that the impact of climate change on GDP varies significantly between regions, with developing economies such as India suffering the most, while temperate regions could potentially see net benefits.

Carole Ferguson, head of investor research at CDP, said: "Given the potential scale of damage costs and the implications for disruption in the global system, economic actors cannot just wait for the right regulatory policies to be put into place.

"Policy makers, corporates and the financial system, which will be impacted, should be proactive in investing in mitigation and adaptation to avoid these high damage costs."