Stonehage Fleming's Smit: Quality stock selection key in tech sector

Online payment firms, cloud-based services and e-commerce brands will only continue to thrive over the "very, very long term", according to Stonehage Fleming's Gerrit Smit, who said the need for quality stock selection has "never been so profound as it is now".

Smit, who runs the £1.3bn Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas Equity fund, has a 25.7% weighting in technology, and 16% and 18% in consumer staples and discretionary holdings respectively, which he said has allowed the portfolio to deliver top-quartile returns over the last year.

His long-term conviction in these sectors has also contributed to top-quartile gains over the past three and five years as well as since launch in 2013, according to the manager.

"The modern world, aside from having become totally dependent on technology, now relies on tech to drive economic growth and productivity, whereby tech delivers the same outcome quicker and at a lower cost," he said.

"You can only achieve that by continuously improving and increasing the use of technology, so in terms of sustainability, I have no reservations about the continued growth potential of tech."

As part of this, Smit is particularly positive on the prospects for cloud services and semiconductor businesses, which he said the world will become increasingly dependent on "over the very, very long term".

He added online payment businesses such as PayPal, Visa, Mastercard and American Express will retain "phenomenal" structural growth - particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic and increased dependence on e-commerce.

"Will we suddenly go 'back to normal'? I do not think so, because e-commerce gives you more convenience, greater choice and often a better price on your goods," the manager said.

"I would not be surprised if food retail shops end up disappearing. Why would you ever want to go to a supermarket if you can have goods delivered to your house?"

In terms of consumer discretionary companies, Smit said that while people are "ultimately social creatures" who will choose to utilise bricks-and-mortar versions of some "niche" retail businesses, he said a renewed consumer focus on quality combined with the rise of e-commerce generally should benefit luxury brands with a strong online presence.

"Through the crisis, I think the people with the luxury to do so have begun to prefer quality at a bit of a higher price" he reasoned.

"There is also a greater focus now on sustainability, and prioritising quality does feed into that.

"[Portfolio holding] Estée Lauder is a perfect example of this. Long before the crisis, it re-orientated itself for what it calls 'the digital storm'. E-commerce is now becoming a very serious option at the top-quality end of markets too."

Another example in the 25-stock portfolio of a company that utilises technology is US firm Intuitive Surgical, which provides robotics to help surgeons with intricate surgeries.

"The chances of successful surgery is much higher, the surgeon's career is extended, and the patient recovery time is much quicker," Smit explained.

"I have been fortunate in having a long career in investing. Given how we use technology, I have never seen critical aspects of the right stock selection being so profound as it is now."