Vontobel appoints Simon Lue-Fong as head of its fixed income boutique

Vontobel Asset Management has appointed Simon Lue-Fong to head its $25bn fixed income boutique, effective 1 October.

He joins following a two year hiatus after leaving Pictet, where he was head of emerging debt.

Herve Hanoune, who has been leading the fixed income team, will be Lue-Fong's deputy.

Vontobel said Hanoune will focus on global flexible bonds and his portfolio management responsibilities will not change.

During his 13 years at Pictet, Lue-Fong was responsible for the emerging markets fixed income unit, which he developed from less than $1bn to a $32bn.

Axel Schwarzer, head of Vontobel Asset Management, said: "The appointment of Simon Lue-Fong exemplifies our commitment to hiring top talent and developing our investment capabilities. He has a strong track record of building sustainable franchises. He is both a high calibre investor, as well as having served many different client segments globally."

Lue-Fong said: "Investors, more than ever, are searching for managers able to provide solutions which deliver diversified real returns. I look forward to leading one of the most recognized fixed income teams and working on the next stage of their journey."