BlackRock expands roles for Rothbarth and Gries as Hibbert takes a step back

Alister Hibbert is stepping down from his role as co-manager of the BFM European Dynamic Fund and the BGF Continental European Flexible Fund at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Giles Rothbarth, who co-manages the BFM European Dynamic fund and the BGF Continental European Flexible fund with Alister Hibbert, will take over sole responsibility of the funds from 1 January 2021.

Hibbert will continue to manage the recently launched Global Unconstrained Equity strategy.

Gries will take on portfolio management responsibility for the BGF European Special Situations fund from Michael Constantis when he steps down from the role on 1 January.

Gries currently co-manages the BSF European Absolute Return strategy and the BFM Continental European fund and has sole responsibility for the BGF European fund.

Hibbert and Constantis will now focus on long/short and unconstrained investing, with a broader investment universe covering developed market equity.

BlackRock said Hibbert and Constantis will remain part of the investment discussion and debate held by the fundamental European equity team.

Becci McKinley-Rowe, co-head of fundamental equity globally at BlackRock, said: "We are excited to see Giles Rothbarth and Stefan Gries, who have been members of the team for over a decade, take on expanded portfolio management roles in recognition of their strong performance track records and increased experience."

Commenting on the appointment, Juliet Schooling Latter, research director of FundCalibre, said it is not a great surprise that Hibbert is stepping back from the fund.

She said: "Giles Rothbarth has been co-manager for 18 months now and has been doing more and more in terms of client facing events and communications.

"Giles is another very impressive manager from a very strong BlackRock European team and he stands out from his peers.

"I have no concerns about the manager change, but as Giles' track record is less than three years, the fund will need to lose its Elite Rating. It will instead move to our Elite Radar, with every intention of reinstating the Rating once Giles passes his third anniversary on the fund and assuming it passes the AlphaQuest quant screen."