Sustainability, Asia and UK equities: the winners and losers of Q3

The three months to the end of September saw particularly strong performance from emerging markets and Asia-focused funds, sustainable investments and gold, while UK and oil & gas funds suffered.

The period has seen the strongest performance from emerging markets and Asia, with the MSCI Emerging Markets index returning 4.71% over the period in sterling terms, while the SMCI Asia index was up 4.37%.

It is no surprise, therefore, that many of the best performers during the quarter were emerging market and Asian equity funds, including two BNY Mellon funds - Oriental and Global Emerging Markets - which returned 17.3% an 15.85%.

US equities also did well during the period, with the S&P 500 rising 3.67%, and global equities as a whole positive too, delivering 3.35% in the three months to the end of September - further evidence of a post-pandemic recovery.

However, the UK market bucked the trend, with the FTSE 100 falling 4% during the three months, hit by the coronavirus crisis and the continued weakness of the oil & gas sector.

As a result, many UK-focused funds have suffered during the quarter, including the £1.6bn JOHCM UK Equity Income fund, co-managed by James Lowen and Clive Beagles, which is down 8.54%; and the £290m Schroder UK Equity, down 8.02%.

Winning trends

The two top performers across IA sectors during the period show that investment in sustainability and technology is still paying off.

The TM Lansdowne Developed Markets Long Only SRI came top of the list, returning 27.33% over the three-month period.

This highlights the continued outperformance of sustainable and positive impact investments, which can be seen throughout the top-performers list, which also includes the Guinness Sustainable Energy, which delivered a return of 20.16%, and the Baillie Gifford Positive Change, up 16.6%.

Meanwhile, disruptive technology was a winning theme for Nikko, whose Nikko AM ARK Disruptive Innovation fund delivered a performance of 22.88%.

Tesla for the win

Much of the recent outperformance can be explained by just one top holding: Tesla. It is the largest position in Nikko's fund at 8.45% and the Baillie Gifford Positive Change fund at 10.4%.

The stock has seen its share price double over the period in question, so it is no surprise that it has propelled a number of funds to the top performers list.

Tesla share price shows US market is going its own way

In fact, two other Ballie Gifford funds have made it onto the list and both count Tesla as their top holding. The £5.3bn Baillie Gifford American fund has taken third place with a return of 22.15%. The fund holds 10.4% in Tesla, while stockmarket darlings Amazon, Netflix and Zoom are also in its top ten holdings.

Its one of only two US funds that have made the top-20 performers list, the other one being Morgan Stanley US Growth, which returned 16.76% in Q3.

The third Baillie Gifford fund to make the cut is the £4.3bn Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Investment, which has returned 17.01%. Predictably, Tesla is also the top holding here, while Amazon, Tencent, Facebook and Netflix are also among its top ten.

Worst performers

Meanwhile, while UK equity funds are among some of the worst performers in Q3, it is perhaps no surprise that Neil Woodford's LF Equity Income is the worst performer over the three-month period, down some 36.67%.

And as Investment Week reported this morning, investors in the fund may have to wait another 12 months to get their money back.

The two other worst performing funds over the period are all energy funds - Guinness Global Energy and BlackRock GF World Global Energy down 18.45% and 16.58% respectively.

Again, this is no surprise given the continued weakness in the oil prices and the continued move away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy sources.