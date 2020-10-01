Retail investors boost August flows as bonds remain asset class of choice

Equity funds return to positive net flows

Fixed income remains the asset class of choice, according to the latest Investment Association figures
Retail investors bolstered August flows with net £1.8bn inflows compared with outflows of £565m in August 2019, with bonds remaining the best-selling asset class.

According to the latest Investment Association (IA) figures, fixed income bested all other asset classes with £1.4bn net retail sales, followed by mixed asset with £541m, while equity funds returned to positive flows, receiving £340m net inflows.

Elsewhere, other funds, including targeted absolute return, volatility managed and unclassified sectors, also received inflows of £294m over the last month of summer, while property funds experienced outflows of £3m, with money market lagging at £743m outflows.

IA Global received the greatest sector inflows, recording £705m net retail sales, while Global Bonds and Mixed Investment 40-85% followed in second and third, with £581m and £428m inflows respectively. Sterling Strategic Bond came in fourth, bringing in £316m of net retail sales, and Europe ex-UK rounded out the top five with £296m.

At the other end of the scale, Short-Term Money Market earned the title of worst-selling IA sector with £557m outflows.

Despite net institutional outflows of £2.2bn, the strong performance of retail saw total industry funds under management (FUM) stand at £1.3tn, the same figure as August 2019.

Following global equity in the top spot regionally was Europe, which saw inflows of £305m into equity funds and Asia took bronze with £220m inflows. Outflows were recorded for both Japan and North America funds, each losing £11m and £20m respectively, while UK funds haemorrhaged £748m in net retail outflows.

Responsible investment funds continued to grow, bringing in net retail sales of £897m over the course of August 2020, and now stands at £36bn in total FUM, which represents 2.7% of overall industry FUM.

Tracker funds also enjoyed a strong end to the summer, with inflows of £1.3bn bringing its total FUM to £239bn, representing 18.2% of the industry total.

Over the course of August, gross retail sales for UK fund platforms comprised nearly half of the total market share (49%) as it drew in £9bn, while gross retail sales through other UK intermediaries including IFAs received £5bn (24%) and direct gross retail sales represented 6% of market share with £1.2bn.

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the IA, said: "The last month of summer saw a cementing of saver confidence with £1.8bn put into funds throughout August, in a further bolstering of the Covid-19 fund market recovery.

"Marrying financial returns with environmental, social and governance considerations continued to be popular with investors in August. Responsible investment funds attracted almost £900 million, proving their resilience amidst ongoing economic uncertainty."

