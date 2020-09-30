Schroders appoints new head of fixed income

Philippe Lespinard is stepping down from his role as head of fixed income at Schroders after a decade in the role.

He will be replaced by Andy Chorlton, currently the head of Schroders' US multi-sector and fixed income solutions. Chorlton will report to Schroders' global head of investment Charles Prideaux.

The succession plan will take effect from 1 October and will be completed by the end of March 2021 upon Lespinard's departure.

Chorlton joined Schroders' New York office in 2013 following the acquisition of STW Fixed Income in the US and returned to the UK in August 2019.

New York-based fixed income fund manager Lisa Hornby will take over Chorlton's responsibilities.

She will be supported by portfolio managers Neil Sutherland, Julio Bonilla and Ryan Mostafa.

Hornby will lead the team from New York and continue to report to Chorlton.

Prideaux said: "Andy will build on the strength of Schroders fixed income investment platform, which delivers investment research and high alpha flagship strategies alongside investment solutions to meet clients' increasingly complex investment needs.

"Andy's fixed income investment experience meant he was the stand-out candidate to succeed Philippe and we are convinced he will continue to drive our focus on client performance as well as the growth of the platform."