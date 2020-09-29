Investment Week unveils finalists for Specialist Investment Awards 2020

Investment Week is pleased to announce the finalists for the Specialist Investment Awards 2020, which celebrate specialist groups and funds across the industry.

They recognise managers who are true specialists in their chosen field, while highlighting boutique and passive managers providing outstanding and unique propositions to clients.

Factors setting the winners apart include: uniqueness of asset class and strategy; consistency of returns; strong management teams; local teams and resources; and providing affordable access for investors to a specialist area of the market.

Entrants must show they are providing a particular missing link in a portfolio to maximise portfolio diversification.

Fund groups are invited to make submissions to enter the Specialist Investment awards and have to fill in a detailed questionnaire drilling down into areas including: fund/group performance; team processes and culture; product innovation; and how the strategies fit into client portfolios.

The awards are judged using a combination of quantitative and qualitative criteria by a judging panel of leading fund selectors and researchers.

Our judges for this year's awards can be found here: https://event.investmentweek.co.uk/specialistinvestmentawards/en/page/judges.

All the winners will be announced online on www.investmentweek.co.uk on 2 December.

Group Awards

Boutique of the Year (£1bn-£5bn AUM)

Beaufort Investment

Gresham House

Greystone Wealth Management

Momentum Global Investment Management

Sanford DeLand Asset Management

Seilern Investment Management

UTI International

Boutique of the Year (below £1bn AUM)

Amati Global Investors

ATLAS Infrastructure

Aubrey Capital Management

Blue Whale Capital

HANetf

Seneca Investment Managers

WHEB Asset Management

Wimmer Family Office

Best Specialist Multi-Asset Group of the Year

Beaufort Investment

Embark Investments

Greystone Wealth Management

Momentum Global Investment Management

Morningstar Investment Management Europe

Seneca Investment Managers

Vontobel Asset Management

Best Specialist Equity Group of the Year

Amati Global Investors

Aubrey Capital Management

Impax Asset Management

Ninety One

Pictet Asset Management

Polar Capital

Best Specialist Fixed Income Group of the Year

Algebris Investments

The Credit team at the international business of Federated Hermes

TwentyFour Asset Management

Best Specialist ETF Provider

Amundi ETF

First Trust Global Portfolios

HANetf

LGIM ETF

WisdomTree

Fund Awards

Best Specialist Technology ETF

AMUNDI STOXX GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE - UCITS ETF

First Trust Cloud Computing UCITS ETF

HAN-GINS Cloud Technology UCITS ETF

L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence UCITS ETF

Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence & Big Data UCITS ETF

Best Specialist ETF

AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG CORPORATE SRI - UCITS ETF DR

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR

EMQQ Emerging Markets and Ecommerce UCITS ETF

ICBCCS WisdomTree S&P China 500 UCITS ETF Class B - USD

WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF

WisdomTree Physical Silver

Xtrackers USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF 2D - EUR Hedged

Best Specialist Technology and Telecommunications fund

AB International Technology Portfolio

GAM Disruptive Growth Fund

Pictet-Security Fund

Polar Capital Automation & Artificial Intelligence Fund

Vontobel Clean Technology Fund

Wellington FinTech Fund

Best Specialist Small/Micro-Cap fund

FP Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund

LF Gresham House UK Micro Cap Fund

LF Miton US Smaller Companies Fund

Marlborough UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund

Neuberger Berman US Small Cap Fund

Ninety One UK Smaller Companies Fund

TB Amati UK Smaller Companies Fund

Best Specialist Emerging and Frontier Markets Fund

Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

Polar Capital Emerging Market Stars Fund

Matthews China Fund

Mirae Asset Asia Great Consumer Equity Fund.

TAMAC Qilin-China Champions Fund

Vontobel mtx Sustainable Asian Leaders (ex-Japan) Fund

Wellington Emerging Market Development Fund

Best Specialist Healthcare and Biotech fund

AB International Health Care Portfolio

International Biotechnology Trust

Pictet-Biotech Fund

Polar Capital Biotechnology Fund

Best Specialist Renewable Energy Fund

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited

Pictet-Clean Energy

VT Gravis Clean Energy Income Fund

Best Specialist Infrastructure and Utilities Fund

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL)

First State Global Listed Infrastructure Fund

LF Miton Global Infrastructure Income Fund

TIME:UK Infrastructure Income

VT Gravis UK Infrastructure Income Fund

Whitehelm Capital Listed Core Infrastructure Fund

Best Specialist Real Assets Fund

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited

Sanlam Real Assets Fund

TIME:Commercial Long Income

TIME:Social Long Income

TM Home Investor Fund

Best Short-Duration Bond Fund

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Passport Portfolio

Neuberger Berman Ultra Short Term Euro Bond Fund

TwentyFour Absolute Return Credit Fund

Best Specialist Fixed Income Fund

GAM Star Credit Opportunities Fund

GAM Star Emerging Market Rates Fund

Lord Abbett Multi Sector Income Passport Portfolio

Mirabaud - Global Strategic Bond Fund

Neuberger Berman Corporate Hybrid Bond Fund

Neuberger Berman Emerging Market Debt - Hard Currency Fund

Pacific G10 Macro Rates Fund

Pictet-Absolute Return Fixed Income Fund

Best Specialist High Yield Debt Fund

Federated Hermes Global High Yield Credit Fund

Lord Abbett High Yield Passport Portfolio

Neuberger Berman Global High Yield Bond Fund

Best Specialist Risk Targeted Fund/Fund Range

Embark Horizon Multi-Asset Funds

GAM Managed Funds Solution Proposition

L&G Multi-Index Funds

Sarasin IE GlobalSar

VT Greystone Fund Range

For more information about the awards, go to: https://event.investmentweek.co.uk/specialistinvestmentawards/en/page/home