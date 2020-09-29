Investment Week unveils finalists for Specialist Investment Awards 2020

Investment Week is pleased to announce the finalists for the Specialist Investment Awards 2020, which celebrate specialist groups and funds across the industry.
They recognise managers who are true specialists in their chosen field, while highlighting boutique and passive managers providing outstanding and unique propositions to clients.
Factors setting the winners apart include: uniqueness of asset class and strategy; consistency of returns; strong management teams; local teams and resources; and providing affordable access for investors to a specialist area of the market.
Entrants must show they are providing a particular missing link in a portfolio to maximise portfolio diversification.
Fund groups are invited to make submissions to enter the Specialist Investment awards and have to fill in a detailed questionnaire drilling down into areas including: fund/group performance; team processes and culture; product innovation; and how the strategies fit into client portfolios.
The awards are judged using a combination of quantitative and qualitative criteria by a judging panel of leading fund selectors and researchers.
Our judges for this year's awards can be found here: https://event.investmentweek.co.uk/specialistinvestmentawards/en/page/judges.
All the winners will be announced online on www.investmentweek.co.uk on 2 December.
Group Awards
Boutique of the Year (£1bn-£5bn AUM)
Beaufort Investment
Gresham House
Greystone Wealth Management
Momentum Global Investment Management
Sanford DeLand Asset Management
Seilern Investment Management
UTI International
Boutique of the Year (below £1bn AUM)
Amati Global Investors
ATLAS Infrastructure
Aubrey Capital Management
Blue Whale Capital
HANetf
Seneca Investment Managers
WHEB Asset Management
Wimmer Family Office
Best Specialist Multi-Asset Group of the Year
Beaufort Investment
Embark Investments
Greystone Wealth Management
Momentum Global Investment Management
Morningstar Investment Management Europe
Seneca Investment Managers
Vontobel Asset Management
Best Specialist Equity Group of the Year
Amati Global Investors
Aubrey Capital Management
Impax Asset Management
Ninety One
Pictet Asset Management
Polar Capital
Best Specialist Fixed Income Group of the Year
Algebris Investments
The Credit team at the international business of Federated Hermes
TwentyFour Asset Management
Best Specialist ETF Provider
Amundi ETF
First Trust Global Portfolios
HANetf
LGIM ETF
WisdomTree
Fund Awards
Best Specialist Technology ETF
AMUNDI STOXX GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE - UCITS ETF
First Trust Cloud Computing UCITS ETF
HAN-GINS Cloud Technology UCITS ETF
L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence UCITS ETF
Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence & Big Data UCITS ETF
Best Specialist ETF
AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG CORPORATE SRI - UCITS ETF DR
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR
EMQQ Emerging Markets and Ecommerce UCITS ETF
ICBCCS WisdomTree S&P China 500 UCITS ETF Class B - USD
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF
WisdomTree Physical Silver
Xtrackers USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF 2D - EUR Hedged
Best Specialist Technology and Telecommunications fund
AB International Technology Portfolio
GAM Disruptive Growth Fund
Pictet-Security Fund
Polar Capital Automation & Artificial Intelligence Fund
Vontobel Clean Technology Fund
Wellington FinTech Fund
Best Specialist Small/Micro-Cap fund
FP Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund
LF Gresham House UK Micro Cap Fund
LF Miton US Smaller Companies Fund
Marlborough UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund
Neuberger Berman US Small Cap Fund
Ninety One UK Smaller Companies Fund
TB Amati UK Smaller Companies Fund
Best Specialist Emerging and Frontier Markets Fund
Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund
Polar Capital Emerging Market Stars Fund
Matthews China Fund
Mirae Asset Asia Great Consumer Equity Fund.
TAMAC Qilin-China Champions Fund
Vontobel mtx Sustainable Asian Leaders (ex-Japan) Fund
Wellington Emerging Market Development Fund
Best Specialist Healthcare and Biotech fund
AB International Health Care Portfolio
International Biotechnology Trust
Pictet-Biotech Fund
Polar Capital Biotechnology Fund
Best Specialist Renewable Energy Fund
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited
Pictet-Clean Energy
VT Gravis Clean Energy Income Fund
Best Specialist Infrastructure and Utilities Fund
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL)
First State Global Listed Infrastructure Fund
LF Miton Global Infrastructure Income Fund
TIME:UK Infrastructure Income
VT Gravis UK Infrastructure Income Fund
Whitehelm Capital Listed Core Infrastructure Fund
Best Specialist Real Assets Fund
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID)
Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited
Sanlam Real Assets Fund
TIME:Commercial Long Income
TIME:Social Long Income
TM Home Investor Fund
Best Short-Duration Bond Fund
Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Passport Portfolio
Neuberger Berman Ultra Short Term Euro Bond Fund
TwentyFour Absolute Return Credit Fund
Best Specialist Fixed Income Fund
GAM Star Credit Opportunities Fund
GAM Star Emerging Market Rates Fund
Lord Abbett Multi Sector Income Passport Portfolio
Mirabaud - Global Strategic Bond Fund
Neuberger Berman Corporate Hybrid Bond Fund
Neuberger Berman Emerging Market Debt - Hard Currency Fund
Pacific G10 Macro Rates Fund
Pictet-Absolute Return Fixed Income Fund
Best Specialist High Yield Debt Fund
Federated Hermes Global High Yield Credit Fund
Lord Abbett High Yield Passport Portfolio
Neuberger Berman Global High Yield Bond Fund
Best Specialist Risk Targeted Fund/Fund Range
Embark Horizon Multi-Asset Funds
GAM Managed Funds Solution Proposition
L&G Multi-Index Funds
Sarasin IE GlobalSar
VT Greystone Fund Range
