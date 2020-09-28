State Street appoints new client executive for EMEA

State Street has hired Nils Hoffmann as a client executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hoffmann joins State Street from Ebury, where he led the business in Austria, Germany and Switzerland (DACH region).

State Street said he will be responsible for the strategic direction and management for some of its "largest and most complex clients".

He will be based in Frankfurt, reporting to global clients division leader Silvio Angius and chief executive Stefan Gmuer.

Hoffmann has over 20 years of experience in financial services. He previously held senior positions within the strategic consultancy and asset management industries, including BlackRock Solutions and McKinsey & Company in Europe and North America.

Angius said: "State Street has had a presence in Europe for 50 years and Nils' in-depth knowledge and experience will bring tremendous value to the firm as we continue to grow across the region.

"As an advocate for our clients, he will provide expert insight and guidance to support their evolving needs, whilst strengthening our long-term and successful client relationships."