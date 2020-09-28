Sanlam launches Conservative multi-asset fund for CIO Smeaton

Sanlam UK has launched a new multi-asset fund for chief investment officer Phillip Smeaton.

The Sanlam Conservative fund has an ongoing charges figure (OCF) of 0.79% and a risk rating of two out of five, which makes it the lowest risk-targeted vehicle on offer.

Sanlam said the fund will invest directly in asset classes including equities, fixed income and real estate using the same philosophy and process as its discretionary portfolios.

Smeaton said: "Amid the ongoing uncertainty around the world, clients are in need of a range of strategies that suit their differing, and often shifting, attitudes to risk.

"The launch of the ‘Conservative' multi-asset fund will ensure that Sanlam continues to offer a range of well-researched funds, suitable for a range of risk appetites, at an affordable price."

Other funds in the range include the Defensive fund, the Cautious fund, the Balanced fund and the Growth fund.