Park replaces Spencer as Brooks Macdonald CIO

Brooks Macdonald has promoted Edward Park to the role of chief investment officer to replace Richard Spencer, co-founder of the firm, who will continue to serve clients as senior adviser to the investment committee.

Park will take up his new role on 1 October, a promotion from the role of deputy CIO, which he has held since 2018. He has been at the firm since 2009, when he joined as a graduate trainee.

The group said Park had been working closely with Spencer for six years as part of a succession planning strategy.

Commenting on his appointment, Park said: "I am thrilled to be given this opportunity and to move to the next step of my career. I am proud of the investment process that we have built at Brooks Macdonald, its success in weathering the volatility this year, and our strong investment performance.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Rich for many years ahead and benefiting from his advice as we deal with fresh investment challenges and opportunities."

Spencer has been with the business for nearly three decades and intends to remain involved in the investment process in his new role.

He said: "Having worked alongside Ed for many years, I am confident that the investment process will continue to prosper under his stewardship. This appointment not only reflects the group's focus on succession planning, but also the depth of talent we have here at Brooks Macdonald.

"While I have decided to step down as CIO, I will remain very much part of the firm going forward. After almost 30 years, I still see enormous growth potential for Brooks and I share Caroline's excitement at the strategy we have put forward."

Caroline Connellan, Brooks Macdonald's CEO, added: "As a co-founder, Rich was there right at the beginning of Brooks Macdonald in 1991, aiming to show that wealth management could be done differently. Ever since, he has been a driving force in the success of our business, playing a leading role in our investment approach.

"Following Rich's decision to step down as CIO, I am delighted to promote Ed into this leadership position after his many years of excellent service."

Park's appointment follows the promotion of Ben Palmer to head of responsible investment earlier this month, who also joined as a graduate trainee nine years ago.

Last week, the firm announced record revenues of £108.6m in its full-year results, along with funds under management of £13.7bn.