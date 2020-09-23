Goldman Sachs AM launches ESG bond fund

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has launched a global ESG bond fund aimed at meeting “a deepening need… to achieve investment objectives with thoughtful consideration of ESG factors”.

The GS Global ESG Enhanced Income Bond Portfolio will provide investors with access to the broad global fixed income opportunity set, GSAM said, while delivering high income and long-term capital appreciation.

The fund will be managed by GSAM's global fixed income team, which the firm said manages over $700bn in assets.

Portfolio manager Jonathon Orr said the fund will make "a conscious effort to avoid companies that in our view exhibit weak ESG profiles", an approach the team believes "can contribute to long-term performance".

Kathleen Hughes, managing director of GSAM's client business, noted Covid-19 had "amplified investor focus on ESG risks" and added the new fund "meets a deepening need within the investment world to achieve investment objectives with thoughtful consideration of ESG factors".

Co-CIO for global fixed income at the firm Ashish Shah continued: "We believe ESG analysis is critical for identifying 21st century business risks and ESG integration is therefore our fiduciary duty as an active asset manager.

"ESG is the responsibility of all investment professionals, not just those with ESG in their title."

GSAM said bonds held in the portfolio would be identified through rigorous fundamental research that integrates ESG analysis. It will apply exclusion-based screens, omitting sectors that are "inconsistent with widely accepted norms and values".

The fixed income team will then conduct in-depth analysis of individual company revenue streams to screen for negative social and environmental factors before using proprietary ESG scores to eliminate bonds from issuers with the lowest scores.