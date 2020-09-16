Mark Carney joins PIMCO global advisory board

Former Bank of England (BoE) governor Mark Carney has joined PIMCO's global advisory board, which is chaired by former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke.

Carney, who was appointed UN Special Envoy on climate action and finance in December 2019, is one of seven members of the global advisory board, alongside former UK Prime Minister and Chancellor Gordon Brown, and ex-president of the European Central Bank Jean-Claude Trichet.

Fixed income investment manager PIMCO said the board, which was established more than four years ago, provides its investment professionals with insights on global economic, political, and strategic developments and their relevance for financial markets.

Emmanuel Roman, chief executive of PIMCO, said: "Mark's extensive experience as an economist and central banker, combined with his focus on transforming climate finance, makes him an invaluable addition to this renowned group of thinkers."

Carney was governor of the BoE from 2013 to 2020 and, prior to that, was governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013.

Other members of the PIMCO Global Advisory Board are former CIO of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Ng Kok Song, former director of policy planning for the US State Department Anne-Marie Slaughter, and former White House chief of staff Joshua Bolten.

PIMCO's group CIO Dan Ivascyn added: "The board continues to be an important part of our investment process, providing unique global insight, and challenging our biases and assumptions, as we pursue the best investment outcomes for our clients around the world."