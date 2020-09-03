Aviva Investors adds duo to multi-manager research team

Aviva Investors has strengthened its multi-manager research team with the hires of Amrish Patel and Thomas Rosser, Investment Week can reveal.

Patel joins the team as senior research analyst from MetLife Investments, while Rosser arrives as research analyst on a 12-month contract from investment platform The Share Centre.

Aviva said Patel would be responsible for oversight and selection of investment managers across UK equities, global equities and UK fixed income for its multi-asset fund range. Rosser will assist in the selection and oversight of investment managers across the range.

The duo will report to Luca Dal Mas, who is heading up Aviva Investors' multi-manager team while head of manager research Isabel Emo Capodilista is on maternity leave.

Commenting on Patel's hire, Dal Mas said: "I am very pleased to welcome Amrish to Aviva Investors. Amrish has an excellent track record of identifying and evaluating investment managers and his wealth of expertise will be immensely valuable in portfolio construction across our multi-asset fund range."

Patel had worked for the past nine years as an associate within MetLife's investment management oversight team, joining the firm in 2011 from AIG Life, where he spent four years as a member of the asset allocation committee for discretionary fund of funds and assisted in due diligence on investment managers.

Rosser had been with The Share Centre for two years as investment research analyst. In a post on LinkedIn, he said the role had "undoubtedly provided a great start to my career".

"I look forward to continuing my development at Aviva Investors," he added.