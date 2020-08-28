HSBC GAM debuts sustainable EM equities ETF

The launch expands HSBC GAM's sustainable equity ETF range to six products

HSBC Global Asset Management has launched an emerging markets sustainable equities ETF, which began trading on the London Stock Exchange today (28 August).

The HSBC Emerging Market Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF tracks the customised FTSE Emerging ESG Low Carbon Emissions Select index, which targets a 20% ESG improvement, a 50% carbon emissions reduction and a 50% fossil fuels reserves reduction.

Its launch expands the firm's sustainable equity ETF range to six products and follows last week's launch of the HSBC Asia Pacific ex Japan Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF.

The ETF will charge a TER of 0.18%.

Global head of ETF sales at HSBC GAM Olga De Tapia said: "With emerging markets being a key part of our DNA, we're pleased to offer clients a cost-effective solution to access companies that are transitioning towards a lower carbon economy in this space."